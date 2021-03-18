MASN to broadcast two Orioles spring games next week

While the Orioles have spent the past month in Florida preparing for the 2021 season, none of their games to this point have been broadcast on the team-owned Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
That’s due to change next week, per listings on MLB’s app and the team’s official online schedule. The Orioles’ home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 p.m. March 23 and against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:05 p.m. March 25 will be televised by MASN. By the first of those games, the Orioles will have played 21 games without any being broadcast, and 26 of the team’s 28 exhibition games won’t be aired by MASN.
An official announcement from the network is expected later Thursday.
To this point in spring, the only way to watch the Orioles has been if the opposing team’s network was broadcasting the game, allowing MLB.TV subscribers or Orioles fans living in that market to watch. MASN has also not yet broadcast any games from the neighboring Washington Nationals, but that team will have its final two games of spring training broadcast on March 28 and 29, per MLB’s app.
In January, MASN and the Orioles announced a shrunken broadcast crew, with longtime play-by-play broadcasters Gary Thorne and Jim Hunter and former Orioles players Mike Bordick and Rick Dempsey among those who would not return from the team’s pre-pandemic group of broadcasters. In the same announcement, MASN said it will introduce its own app that will allow fans to stream Orioles games, but a cable subscription including MASN will be required.
The Orioles open the 2021 regular season April 1 in Boston, then host the Red Sox for their April 8 home opener at Camden Yards.
This story will be updated.