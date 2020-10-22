Orioles lose appeal in MASN TV broadcast rights fees dispute with Nationals and MLB

The Orioles on Thursday lost their appeal of a decision ordering their regional television network to pay the neighboring Washington Nationals tens of millions of dollars more in broadcast rights fees.
The Orioles and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network — which broadcasts both teams' games — had argued that Major League Baseball had a conflict of interest when its arbitration panel awarded the Nationals nearly $100 million in additional rights fees last year.
But the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division said MASN and the Orioles failed to establish that the arbitration panel, which was comprised of three MLB club owners, was less than impartial. “Moreover, we reject petitioner’s arguments that the (panel) otherwise violated its obligations, exceeded its powers or denied petitioner a fair hearing,” the one-page decision said.
The division is an intermediate appeals court, meaning the decision does not represent the last chance for Orioles if they choose to pursue the case to the next level. The club and its lawyer, Jonathan Schiller, did not immediately return calls late Thursday afternoon. Nationals attorney Stephen Neuwirth was also unavailable.
The panel’s 2019 award challenged by the Orioles amounted to about $20 million in additional fees to the Nationals for each of five years — 2012 through 2016.
The Nationals might not receive that much. That’s because the network might be permitted to restate its financial results for those five years, reducing its profit to pay the higher TV rights fees. The more money MASN pays in rights fees, the less it has available for profits to the clubs.
The rights fee dispute dates to 2012, when the Orioles and Nationals could not agree on TV rights fees, which MASN — which is about 80% owned by the Orioles and 20% by the Nationals — pays equally to both clubs. The Nationals, who occupy a larger and more lucrative market than the Orioles, initially contended that their rights were worth more than $100 million.
The Orioles and MASN have long argued that some Major League Baseball owners don’t like the arrangement made with MLB years ago that gave the Baltimore team majority control of the network. The Orioles said it deserved that control because the Nationals moved into a market — Washington and its suburbs — that had long been Orioles territory.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This article will be updated.