Forty years after he was hatched out of a giant egg during an April game at Memorial Stadium, the Oriole Bird has made the National Mascot Hall of Fame.
In a news release Thursday, Hall officials wrote that the black and orange bird — described on the Orioles’ website as somewhere between Tweety Bird and Big Bird in height and weighing one-quarter ton of feathers — will be among four 2020 inductees.
Youppi!, of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, Boomer, of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, and Blue, of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, were also elected from 10 finalists in a vote held in October.
The four winners will join the existing 21 Hall of Famers during Induction Weekend on June 12-14 at the 25,000-square-foot museum in Whiting, Indiana, less than 30 minutes from Chicago.
For more information, go to mascothalloffame.com.