Trey Mancini homers on anniversary of Mo Gaba’s death as Orioles erase 5-run deficit to beat Marlins, 8-7, on Ryan McKenna’s walk-off walk

But in the eighth, they finally broke through against Richard Bleier, who they traded to the Marlins early last season. After pinch-hitter McKenna walked and Urías doubled, Severino grounded to first base. After tagging the bag for an out, first baseman Lewin Díaz threw across the diamond to try to catch McKenna off third, but Brian Anderson missed the catch, allowing McKenna to score. Against an infield shifting him to pull to the left side, Maikel Franco trickled a grounder through the right side, typically where a second baseman would be, to tie the game.