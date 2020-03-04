David Hess shows improvement, Wade LeBlanc ‘pleased’ with start in Orioles’ 5-3 win over Marlins

“That first inning, I told him after the inning, he threw in a bunch of times — loved it,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I feel like he’s got to be a both-sides-of-the-plate guy, we’ve talked about that a lot. So, his velo is up. Now it’s just a little bit of being able to throw the ball in and being able to be unpredictable and throw to both sides of the plate. You saw on the home run against Villar, it was a fastball out over. It’s what he had troubles with last year. But I think he’s making strides in being able to locate his fastball.”