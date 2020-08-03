Schedule set for four-game Orioles-Marlins series at Camden Yards Tuesday through Thursday

The Orioles and Marlins will play a doubleheader Wednesday at 5 p.m. and night games Tuesday and Thursday as Miami returns from the COVID-19 outbreak that paused its schedule for a week.
The games are all contingent on weather as the teams monitor the track of the remnants of Hurricane Isaias. They are monitoring the storm, the Orioles said.
Wednesday will be a seven-inning doubleheader as MLB looks to limit stress on teams in the shortened season.
The Orioles will be the home team for the first two games of the series, and then the visitors for the next two.
