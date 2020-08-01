Marlins to return from COVID-19 quarantine for four games against Orioles beginning Tuesday at Camden Yards

The Orioles will host the Miami Marlins for a rescheduled series beginning Tuesday at Camden Yards, MLB announced Saturday, after Miami spent the week quarantined in Philadelphia following a COVID-19 outbreak that spread to over half of the team’s clubhouse and traveling staff.
The Orioles were meant to play the New York Yankees for three games Monday through Wednesday, though those were moved up a week as the Yankees’ opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, was held out of action as well. MLB allowed the Phillies’ game last Sunday against the Marlins to go on despite evidence of an outbreak in their clubhouse with positive tests climbing.
Miami’s healthy players will come to Baltimore early next week to begin a run of four games in three days — one of which will be a seven-inning doubleheader. The Orioles were meant to be off Thursday, but instead will have a day off Monday.
The game scheduled for Wednesday against the Yankees will be made up at a later date.
The Marlins will be the home team for two of the games at Camden Yards.
The situation works out for former Orioles reliever Richard Bleier, who was traded to the Marlins early Saturday morning for a player to be named later. He’ll get to stay put until he rejoins his new team.
