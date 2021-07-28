Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays homers not enough for Orioles and Spenser Watkins in 7-3 loss to Marlins

Since June 28, Hays has made all but one start in the No. 2 spot behind Mullins in manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup, with the exception being a night in the leadoff spot when Mullins got a day off. Hays entered Tuesday batting .292/.333/.528 in that span, and Tuesday’s home run, which came in an 0-2 count in the fourth inning and represented the Orioles’ first hit off Alcántara, gave him four in the past 21 games after hitting six in his first 48 appearances.