Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays homers not enough for Orioles and Spenser Watkins in 7-3 loss to Marlins

A preceding blast to Eutaw Street made them for naught, but solo home runs from two young Orioles showed once again that even as Baltimore’s infield is laden with waiver claims, building blocks are already beginning to be placed in the team’s outfield.
The deep drives from center fielder Cedric Mullins and left fielder Austin Hays accounted for most of the Orioles’ offense in Tuesday night’s 7-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, with light-hitting catcher Sandy León’s three-run home run off Spenser Watkins in the second inning providing an early lead Miami tacked on to throughout the game.
For Mullins, his 17th home run came in his 418th plate appearance of the year, exactly as many as he had while mostly struggling at the big league level in the previous three seasons. From 2018 to 2020, he hit only seven home runs with a .225 batting average and a .632 OPS. His shot off Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara and a single in the eighth inning raised those marks in 2021 to .319 and .925.
That the homer came on a 98.8 mph fastball made it all the more impressive. Mullins has six hits, including two homers, on pitches of at least 98 mph, tied with former Orioles star Manny Machado for the second most this year. They trail only former Baltimore infielder Jonathan Schoop, who has eight.
Since June 28, Hays has made all but one start in the No. 2 spot behind Mullins in manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup, with the exception being a night in the leadoff spot when Mullins got a day off. Hays entered Tuesday batting .292/.333/.528 in that span, and Tuesday’s home run, which came in an 0-2 count in the fourth inning and represented the Orioles’ first hit off Alcántara, gave him four in the past 21 games after hitting six in his first 48 appearances.
The Orioles (34-65) scored their final run in the seventh when DJ Stewart doubled and Ramón Urías singled him home. Trey Mancini doubled twice, but neither led to a run.
At Watkins’ ex-Spense
In his three impressive starts to open his major league career, Watkins allowed a run each, for three total. Having entered play with a .458 OPS and two home runs in 153 at-bats, León brought that many home with one swing.
His homer went a projected 403 feet and was the first by a Marlin to land on Eutaw Street. Of the 110 balls to reach the cusp of the B&O Warehouse, 60 have been hit by visitors. León scored on a Starling Marte single in the fourth, meaning Watkins allowed more runs Tuesday than he did in his first three starts.
The first batter Shaun Anderson faced in the fifth, Lewin Diaz, homered, though after a subsequent single, he retired the next six batters for the best of his four relief outings with Baltimore. Adam Plutko allowed a solo shot by Brian Anderson in the seventh.
Making his MLB debut, Conner Greene, 26, struck out Magneuris Sierra on three pitches, the last at 99 mph, to open the eighth. But with two outs, he hit Marte with a pitch, and after he stole second, Jesús Aguilar brought him home.
Each run the Orioles’ bullpen allowed directly followed a Baltimore score the previous half-inning.
Around the horn
- After Jorge López starts the finale of this two-game series Wednesday, the Orioles will deploy Alexander Wells, Matt Harvey, John Means and Watkins for their four-game road series with the Detroit Tigers.
- Hyde said “it’s up to MLB at this point” when outfielder Anthony Santander and pitcher Keegan Akin are cleared to come off the COVID-19 injured list, but he also said they would return “hopefully the next couple days.”
- The Orioles signed right-handed pitcher Daniel Lloyd, their 14th-round pick, meaning they have signed all 21 players they selected in this month’s MLB draft.
MARLINS@ORIOLES
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM