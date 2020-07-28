Epidemiologist: Orioles-Marlins series in Baltimore far too risky to go on

A leading epidemiologist strongly advised against the Orioles hosting the Miami Marlins for their home opener Wednesday. The Orioles are awaiting word from Major League Baseball on whether they will be able to host the Marlins, who are experiencing professional sports’ worst COVID-19 outbreak since play resumed this month.
Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University in Atlanta, said that if he were advising Maryland and the Orioles on how to proceed, he’d tell Governor Larry Hogan to “send the state patrol to set up a roadblock … on I-95 and do not let the Marlins into your state.
“And if I’m advising the Orioles, I’d be advising them to pull every lever they can with the league office to postpone or cancel that series in Baltimore as well,” said Binney, who has a doctorate in epidemiology and has applied his expertise to sports injury and illness. “MLB should be the ones putting on their big-boy pants and making that decision.
“I didn’t foresee it being left up to individual teams, or even worse than that potentially, the players. They shouldn’t be the ones having to make this decision. It should be the office of the commissioner, and they should be making that decision with the players and staff and their families and the community’s health in the front of their minds. Trying to play a game on Wednesday between the Marlins and the Orioles would be very much against that.”
Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday night in an interview on MLB Network that if the Marlins’ test results in the coming days were “acceptable,” they would resume play in Baltimore for their regular scheduled games Wednesday and Thursday after the team’s two games in Miami this week weren’t played.
The Orioles are back in Baltimore after returning from Miami a day early, and the Marlins remain in Philadelphia, where they began the season and saw their positive tests grow by the day.
It began with one positive test Friday, then three Wednesday, and seven more for players on Monday. According to multiple reports, including ESPN and the Athletic, the Marlins had four more positive tests Tuesday, though none of the Phillies players tested positive.
Still, the Phillies were scheduled to host the New York Yankees Tuesday and were postponed for a second straight day. According to multiple reports, the Washington Nationals voted not to travel to Miami for their weekend series.
Of more immediate concern for the Orioles is whether the Marlins will gather their healthy players, supplement them with taxi squad players from their secondary site in Jupiter, Florida, and try to play in Baltimore Wednesday.
Binney didn’t know what Manfred was hoping to see in the test results, but said two days of test wasn’t enough to clear the Marlins to play.
“That certainly would not be safe because the virus has an incubation period.” Binney said. “Let’s say that in the clubhouse, somebody who was sick transmitted it to another member of the Marlins on Sunday while they were in the clubhouse.
That person would not test positive until, at minimum, a test administered on Tuesday — and quite possibly more like Thursday or Friday. So, you have to wait for this virus to rear its head and to make sure that you have your arms around the entire outbreak.”
That would put the Orioles players and staff at risk at Camden Yards, though Binney said MLB may have “inadvertently” conducted an experiment by allowing the Marlins and Phillies to play Sunday despite evidence of an outbreak in the Miami clubhouse.
“This will be a very small sample size that we have, but if nobody gets sick on the Phillies — which I think is a real possibility — then that would give us a little more confidence that the virus doesn’t spread easily in games,” Binney said. “We saw it could rip through the Marlins, but they’re spending time together in the clubhouse, the dugout, bus, stuff like that. That may be where the transition is occurring rather than anything on the field.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
“Continuing to play or trying to bring them back too quickly, honestly, puts their people at more risk than it probably does the Orioles,” Binney said.