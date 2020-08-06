Orioles swept in doubleheader, losing 2-1 to Marlins in road game at Camden Yards

With the Orioles and Miami Marlins working to make up four games that were postponed last week after the Marlins had more than a dozen positive tests for the coronavirus, the clubs played the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Baltimore as the road team at its own ballpark. In what was technically the Marlins’ first home game of 2020, they beat the Orioles, 2-1, to improve to 3-0 since returning to play while not allowing a Baltimore run through the first 21 innings of the series.