Orioles swept in doubleheader, losing 2-1 to Marlins in road game at Camden Yards

The weirdness began minutes before Wednesday’s latter game at Camden Yards. The Oriole Park scoreboards glowed a bright shade of blue, and The Blues Brothers’ “Going Back To Miami” echoed through the empty stadium.
With the Orioles and Miami Marlins working to make up four games that were postponed last week after the Marlins had more than a dozen positive tests for the coronavirus, the clubs played the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Baltimore as the road team at its own ballpark. In what was technically the Marlins’ first home game of 2020, they beat the Orioles, 2-1, to improve to 3-0 since returning to play while not allowing a Baltimore run through the first 21 innings of the series.
“It was strange to have your home whites on and be the visitor in your home ballpark, but that didn’t have any outcome on the game,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We just didn’t swing the bat and didn’t score runs.”
The Marlins took the field first, leaving Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski and his teammates to wait in the home dugout for the bottom of the frame. After a scoreless top half from Josh A. Smith — one of two pitchers named Josh Smith on Miami’s makeshift roster — former Oriole Jonathan Villar came to the plate to his own Marlins-themed introduction video as his walk-up song played.
Every Marlin and Oriole who came up throughout the game received the same treatment as Baltimore’s home ballpark tried to give equal attention to both teams. Even the fake crowd noise being streamed into Camden Yards offered cheers for both sides.
But the audio for the Marlins had more to celebrate. The Orioles will try to avoid a four-game sweep Thursday, when Miami will again be the home team.
“It’s not fun,” said José Iglesias, who said he played without pain in the sore left quadriceps that kept him out of the lineup for five games. “We just lost two games, but I think we’ve got to move forward. Tomorrow’s another opportunity. We’re going to get an opportunity to play the game and come back.”
Home cooking
When Miami struck for two runs in the bottom of the first, it represented the first time the home team scored in the series.
Villar walked on four pitches against Wojciechowski, moved to third on a Jon Berti double and scored on Jesus Aguilar’s one-out sacrifice fly. Brian Anderson, whose solo home run provided the only run of the day’s first game, followed with an RBI single to put the Orioles in a hole they couldn’t get out of.
“I’ve got to do a better job from the first hitter on,” Wojciechowski said. “I thought I threw the ball well other than the first leadoff batter of the game. I threw four non-competitive pitches to start the game, and I’ve got to do a better job there.”
With the virus leaving them without their top three starters, the Marlins went the route of the bullpen game. The method worked until the sixth, when a chopper from Austin Hays deflected off two Miami infielders and into the outfield, scoring Anthony Santander for the Orioles’ first run since Sunday.
Wojo settles in
After Anderson’s single, Wojciechowski settled in, retiring the next 10 Marlins. He needed only 67 pitches to complete five innings, stranding two in scoring position in the fifth.
Hyde spoke before the doubleheader about Wojciechowski’s ability to generate swings-and-misses, with the right-hander getting 18 swinging strikes against the New York Yankees. Wojciechowski finished with seven Wednesday, getting four strikeouts, but the end results of his outing were much better, even if it also didn’t lead to a victory.