Alex Cobb’s splitter shines, but Marlins shut out Orioles, 1-0, in first game of seven-inning doubleheader

Cobb dazzled in his third start of the campaign, but Baltimore’s lineup was again outmatched by a pitcher who hadn’t faced a major league opponent in nearly two weeks. After Pablo López worked the first five innings of a shutout Tuesday night, Elieser Hernández nearly equaled him in the Marlins’ 1-0 victory over the Orioles, coming in the first game of a doubleheader in which both games were scheduled for seven innings.