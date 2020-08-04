Orioles-Marlins series at Camden Yards might be delayed because of COVID-19 testing wait

The Orioles-Marlins series that’s been delayed over a week because of Miami’s COVID-19 outbreak might be further pushed back Tuesday, Major League Baseball said.
“The start of tonight’s game between the host Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Marlins at Camden Yards may be delayed as we await the final test results clearing the Marlins to resume play,” MLB said in a statement, noting that a decision is due within the next several hours.
Orioles players were told to come to the ballpark for COVID-19 testing and then return home and wait for word from the team, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The parking lot for players and staff was nearly empty at 4 p.m. for the planned 7:35 p.m. game, and the Orioles delayed their media availability scheduled for 4:10 p.m. with manager Brandon Hyde.
The two teams were meant to play four games beginning last week, with two in Miami and then two in Baltimore. Before the Marlins could return home from their Opening Day series in Philadelphia, the team was in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that eventually affected 18 players on their team.
Tuesday was meant to be Miami’s first game since Sunday, with minor league call-ups and trade acquisitions filling out their roster for what would have been four games in three days at Camden Yards with a doubleheader Wednesday.
In the interim, the Marlins’ outbreak caused a reckoning around baseball as it became clear what lengths the league would go to continue playing their planned 60-game season as the virus affected its teams. The Marlins’ schedule was paused, as was the Phillies’ schedule, though Philadelphia resumed play Monday in New York after it was clear the virus didn’t transmit on the field of play.
Instead of hosting the Marlins for their home opener July 29, the Orioles instead hosted the Yankees for two games after New York’s games against the Phillies were postponed. The Yankees and Orioles were supposed to play this week, but the remaining game scheduled for Wednesday was pushed back to a later date.
The Marlins’ outbreak happened days before a similar situation arose with the St. Louis Cardinals, with a reported eight players, including star catcher Yadier Molina, as well as several staff members testing positive and postponing their series this week against the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This story will be updated.