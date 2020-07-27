Monday’s Orioles game canceled due to Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak

The Orioles flew to Miami last night to prepare for a two-game series against the Marlins in hopes of continuing their winning ways.
A spate of positive COVID-19 tests meant the Marlins never made it home from their opening series in Philadelphia, and now, Monday’s game is canceled as the team deals with a coronavirus update, according to multiple sources.
The Marlins had starting catcher Jorge Alfaro test positive on Friday, then three more key players Sunday. According to ESPN, which along with The Athletic first reported the game being canceled, eight additional players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19 in follow-up testing.
The Orioles were already preparing to proceed with caution while in Miami. Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that the team was subsiding on room service in Boston and knew they had to stay in their hotels to follow team protocols away from the park.
“I think it’s 65 days of us taking care of what we need to take care of off the field and that’s really staying away from people the best we possibly can and to make sure we’re socially distanced and make sure we’re wearing masks when we’re around people,” Hyde said.
“It’s obviously a lot different. We were in Boston on a Saturday night last night fairly early and I think the majority of time you would have seen a lot of groups going out to dinner. But nobody did. It’s 2020 right now and we’re trying to get through the season the best way that we possibly can and do our part.”
The cancellation represents the first significant breakdown of MLB’s testing policies and safety protocols as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the league, summer camps at home ballparks and secondary sites for minor league depth and prospects went off largely without a hitch.
Players were restricted as to what they could do off the field, and at the ballpark, measures were taken to keep them physically distant and away from each other while indoors.
On Friday, the first full day of the regular season, the league announced four new positive tests for players and two for staff in the week leading up to Opening Day.
The process took a blow, however, when Washington Nationals starter Juan Soto couldn’t participate in the nationally-televised season opener due to a positive test.
A handful more players either tested positive or reported symptoms during the first weekend of the season, but the delay in returning results for the league’s every-other-day testing was exposed in the Marlins’ case.
Alfaro’s positive test reportedly came back Friday, though that test was taken earlier in the week. He could have spent days with the team while awaiting that test result, and the three positive tests Sunday indicate the virus was spreading inside their clubhouse.
Still, after starting pitcher José Ureña was scratched from his start Sunday and two other starters were left out of the lineup for their game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the two teams played anyway.
Now, the league is faced with a crisis just days into their attempt to start the season.
MLB is the only sport currently attempting to restart outside of a bubble that would bring all teams to one place to isolate and safely complete their season. The NBA, NHL, WNBA, and MLS are among the leagues operating that way.
MLB never got far on that plan and instead has the teams traveling for games all across the country. To cover for the possibility of positive tests, each team has a secondary site full of as many as 30 reserve players who are ready in case of injury or illness.
Once they get a handle on how many positive tests they have, the Marlins could pull from that site to fill out their roster. The Orioles were scheduled to play there Monday and Tuesday before the two teams came to Camden Yards for the home opener there.
This story will be updated.