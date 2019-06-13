Orioles’ Mark Trumbo feels soreness in surgically repaired right knee, out 7-10 days

Mark Trumbo’s attempt to make a full and healthy return from a surgery many players have struggled to overcome has stalled.

While rehabilitating with Triple-A Norfolk, Trumbo felt soreness in his surgically repaired right knee Wednesday and received a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday, further delaying his return to an Orioles team that could use his bat and veteran presence. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Trumbo will spend the next 7-10 days allowing his knee to rest and heal after the injection and hopefully resume his rehab afterward.

“It’s something that is a very serious injury, and after surgery, it requires a lot of time to heal,” Hyde said. “There’s not a real timetable on it. He was progressing well and is progressing well. He just felt some soreness yesterday. But he was running better, playing the field and swinging the bat pretty well and just felt some soreness yesterday, so we got him an injection, and he’ll be out a little while longer.”

Trumbo, 33, underwent a similar procedure last season to the one Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has struggled to come back from. In eight rehab games with Double-A Bowie and Norfolk, Trumbo hit .214/.333/.393 with a home run and only played the field once, spending five innings at first base.

As a pending free agent, Trumbo could’ve offered the Orioles a viable trade piece if he returned healthy and produced. His 20-day rehab assignment was scheduled to end Sunday before the setback.

“I give Mark so much credit,” Hyde said. “Mark’s had a really good career, and to try to come back from something like this and try to push the envelope to try to get back on the field and play says a lot about him. He’s a high-character guy, and it’s great seeing him here. Wish he was in uniform, but it’s just not the case right now.”

Trumbo will remain around the team as he recovers from the injection, his longest stay as a veteran among one of the league’s least experienced clubs.

"I think he's frustrated, in the fact that he would love to be here and help us,” Hyde said. “He likes to play. I think he likes the vibe on our club. I just think he's frustrated. He wants to play and had a little setback, and it's a tough thing to come back from."

Ailing outfielders Smith, Stewart progressing

Two outfielders injured during the Orioles’ final visit to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, are nearing their returns.

Dwight Smith Jr., who suffered a concussion when he ran into the left-field wall at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark June 6, took batting practice on the field Thursday for the first time since he was placed on the seven-day injured list. He’s eligible to return Friday, but Hyde said Smith “still has to pass a few more tests.”

“He’s checking a lot of the boxes in a positive way of coming back from the concussion,” Hyde said.

DJ Stewart’s sprained right ankle, suffered in a collision with infielder Hanser Alberto on June 5, is progressing, but Hyde wasn’t sure whether he would be able to come off the injured list in the 10-day minimum and thus could possibly require a rehab assignment.

“It’s just a progression,” Hyde said. “He’s getting a little bit better every day. Is he gonna hit the 10-day mark? Not really sure. Might be. Maybe not. I think if it’s much past that, he’ll probably have to go on a rehab assignment. His ankle’s still sore a little bit, but he’s getting better every day.”

Cashner not starting Friday

Right-hander Andrew Cashner will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Boston Red Sox. He left his previous start Saturday against the Houston Astros after 87 pitches in six innings because of what Hyde called a “hot spot” on his right middle finger.

