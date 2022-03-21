Former slugger Mark Trumbo — with an eye on coaching — spending week at Orioles camp as guest instructor

SARASOTA, Fla. — Mark Trumbo has noticed the changing trends in baseball: new technologies, strange drills and — most notably for him — a wave of hitting coaches who never played in the majors.

The Orioles joined in, hiring Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte as co-hitting coaches, and although Trumbo drew interest from some teams, the former slugger was still available to be a guest instructor at Baltimore’s spring training camp this week. Trumbo has asked others in the game about the influx in non-traditional hitting coaches, but he said Monday he doesn’t worry about being squeezed out of the game.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Trumbo said. “… I think the issue with an ex-player at times can be somewhat of an ego-driven thing, somewhat closed-minded, and I’ve always been open to just about anything that might make a difference and make it easier to understand a concept.

“However hokey it may appear on the surface, if it can help someone, it’s not invalid, and I think if you want to coach in today’s world, you have to be far, far more open-minded than you might have been or what a lot of people, kind of the culture that the game has kind of had for a long time. It’s outdated.”

Trumbo, 36, will bring that mindset to Orioles camp through Thursday. An outfielder, first baseman and designated hitter who spent the last four years of his 10-season career with Baltimore, Trumbo led the majors with 47 home runs for the Orioles in 2017. A right knee injury and recovery from a required surgery kept him off the field for much of his final two seasons, but he still served as a veteran presence in the Orioles’ clubhouse when he was around.

“Love having Mark,” said Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde, who managed Trumbo in his final season in 2019. “Great to see him this morning. Mark’s got such a high baseball IQ that he’s really fun to talk the game with. I’m really excited about our players being able to mingle with him.

“There’s just a ton of respect for Mark Trumbo and everybody here in this building has that for him, and to see him in uniform again and be out here, it’s awesome for everybody.”

Hyde declined to say whether Trumbo was a factor in the Orioles’ hitting coach search — reports said he was a candidate to be the assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees — but Baltimore’s manager was adamant Trumbo would do well in such a role.

“I think Mark could do whatever he wants to do and be really good at it,” Hyde said. “His way with players, he has just a great way about him. He communicates well. He obviously understands the major league game and everything about it. And he’s extremely smart. Mark could do whatever he wants to do post-career.”

Trumbo said he misses the routine of the game and has started to consider what comes next, saying “something in the coaching realm makes sense.” He worked with Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini this offseason in Southern California; Mancini arrived at camp with a tweaked swing and stance, standing wider in the box to create a more stable base.

Mancini, 30, had just completed his first season after missing the 2020 campaign undergoing treatment for colon cancer and had areas of his game he wanted to address, and Trumbo said he simply listened and tried to help.

“Trey’s a fantastic player,” Trumbo said. “He’s going to be fine, regardless, but we talked about a couple of key things that I thought might benefit him.

“Last year, it was amazing what he was able to do in the situation he was, but his expectations are always sky high, and he’s pretty hard on himself and expects a lot, so knowing that, I wanted to kind of try and give him things that he can use and hopefully shore up a few of those — they’re not weaknesses, but areas that aren’t strengths, and I think that he did a fantastic job.”

Orioles Director of Baseball Administration Kevin Buck reached out about coming to camp, and Trumbo had heard former shortstop J.J. Hardy enjoyed his experience as a guest instructor in 2020. He said it’s been interesting to see how Mancini and Cedric Mullins have grown as both players and leaders since he was their teammate, and he looks forward to connecting with more current Orioles during the week.

“It’s flattering, to be considered to come out here and spend a few days and just make some observations and maybe give an opinion here or there,” Trumbo said. “But staying relevant is pretty important, and when an opportunity like this comes about, it’s smart to not pass on it.”

