John Means throws Orioles’ first solo no-hitter since 1969 in 6-0 win over Mariners

John Means considered himself the recipient of the Orioles’ final Opening Day roster spot in 2019, having contemplated retirement the year before when he was in Double-A for the third straight season. An unexpected debut that September showed him how much work he had to do, and an offseason spent rebuilding himself allowed him to pitch his way into the Orioles’ rotation and, eventually, the All-Star Game.
Never a highly regarded top prospect, he turned himself into Baltimore’s ace.
Wednesday, the 28-year-old left-hander became something more. In a 6-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Means pitched the Orioles’ first solo no-hitter since Jim Palmer shut down the Oakland Athletics in 1969. Baltimore had not held an opponent hitless since 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, Gregg Olson combined to do, also against Oakland. It’s the sixth no-hitter in Orioles franchise history.
All that kept Means from Baltimore’s first perfect game was Sam Haggerty reaching on a dropped third strike with one out in third, but catcher Pedro Severino erased him trying to steal second as Means faced the minimum number of batters. He lowered his ERA through seven starts to 1.37, the third-lowest mark in baseball.
The changeup that has been the backbone of his breakout carried the day. Means got 14 swings-and-misses with the pitch among his career-high 26 total. He finished with 12 strikeouts as he pitched from ahead throughout the afternoon, throwing first-pitch strikes to the first 17 Mariners. When he finally fell behind 1-0, J.P. Crawford nearly spoiled Means’ feat, but a sliding catch from center fielder Cedric Mullins got him through the sixth.
Having already staked Means to an early 2-0 lead, the Orioles’ offense added on from there. Pat Valaika improved to 7-for-12 on the road trip with his first home run in the seventh, then Trey Mancini broke the game open with a three-run shot in the eighth, given Means a six-run lead as he approached the final six outs.
When Means took the mound in the eighth, it was the first time he had done so as a major league starter. Kyle Lewis’ deep drive to open the frame, caught at the wall by left fielder Austin Hays, gave Means a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He struck out Tom Murphy and Evan White to finish the eighth.
