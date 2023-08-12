Orioles drop series opener to streaking Mariners, 9-2, as Kyle Gibson allows career-high 9 earned runs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Ryan O'Hearn looks on as a three-run home run by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez goes into the stands during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

SEATTLE — Kyle Gibson didn’t have it.

The Orioles’ veteran right-hander allowed a career-high nine earned runs as the Orioles opened a series at T-Mobile Park with a 9-2 defeat Friday night, the Seattle Mariners’ eighth straight victory. Gibson, who entered as the American League leader in hits allowed, surrendered 12 in 5 1/3 innings.

Gibson’s night began with a spectacular play behind him from Cedric Mullins, who robbed Julio Rodríguez of extra bases in his first opportunity in center field after being activated from the injured list before Friday’s game. But little else went Gibson’s way. A single followed before Cal Raleigh homered on a fastball in the middle of the zone.

Gibson avoided further damage in the second and third innings before the Mariners (63-52) broke the game open in the fourth. Three straight singles loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly and RBI single spoiled Gibson’s streak of four straight quality starts. Rodríguez then broke the game open with a three-run home run.

Despite having allowed a season-high seven runs, Gibson needed only 69 pitches through four innings, prompting manager Brandon Hyde to send him back out for the fifth. In that inning, he allowed another home run to Ty France in an otherwise crisp 11-pitch frame. Pitching into the sixth inning for the eighth straight start, Gibson allowed consecutive doubles with one out in the inning, the first falling on a miscommunication between left fielder Colton Cowser and third baseman Ramón Urías.

That left him as the first Oriole to allow nine earned runs in a game since Aaron Brooks on Aug. 10, 2019, in a 23-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Gibson’s rough outing came six days after he earned his 100th career win and two days after he reached 10 years of major league service time. He has a 5.86 ERA in 13 starts since the start of June.

Jacob Webb replaced Gibson and struck out the next two batters after striking out the side in his first appearance with Baltimore. He recorded two more outs, both on balls in play, before Nick Vespi worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk before the game.

Before Jordan Westburg’s RBI single in the ninth, Anthony Santander’s fourth-inning solo shot represented all of the offense for Baltimore (71-45), which saw its lead in the AL East drop to two games.

