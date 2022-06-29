Orioles stumble in series finale, losing 9-3 to Mariners

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto) (Caean Couto/AP)

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit his 12th home run of the season as part of Seattle’s six-run fourth inning, and the Mariners beat the Orioles, 9-3, on Wednesday for their seventh win in nine games.

The Mariners took two of three from Baltimore and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week.

Baltimore starter Austin Voth (0-1) lasted just three innings pitching against his hometown team for the first time in his career. Voth allowed four hits, but only one earned run in his third start with the Orioles this season.

Reliever Nick Vespi was roughed up for six runs on six hits and recorded just one out.

Given the big lead, Seattle starter Chris Flexen cruised through six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Trey Mancini had a two-run double and Ryan Mountcastle an RBI double.

Rodríguez’s long ball was the highlight on a day there was finally plenty of offense for Seattle. Rodríguez’s two-run shot was estimated at 431 feet and landed in the first row of the second deck at T-Mobile Park in left-center field.

Rodríguez, who was the American League Rookie of the Month in May, could be in line to win the award again in June. He’s hitting .288 with seven doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs for the month.

He wasn’t alone in giving the Mariners an offensive jolt and it was the bottom of the lineup that provided the greatest impact. Abraham Toro, Adam Frazier and Sam Haggerty combined for seven hits and six runs scored. Haggerty had two doubles and a bunt single.

Flexen (4-8) had received zero or one run of support while on the mound in nine of his first 14 starts this season, so getting nine runs was a welcomed change. Seattle starters have allowed three earned runs or less in 26 of the past 27 outings.

Up next

Orioles: After a day off, Baltimore will open a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday. The Orioles have not announced a starter for that game.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (8-3, 2.44) looks to strengthen his case for an All-Star nod as Seattle opens a series against Oakland. Gilbert has won three of his last four decisions and tossed at least five innings in every start this season.