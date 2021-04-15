Orioles’ bats stay quiet, Mariners win 2-1 to complete doubleheader sweep

The Orioles entered the doubleheader with the third-lowest on-base percentage in the American League, a mark that got even lower once they managed only two base runners in Thursday’s first contest after the first inning. Anthony Santander walked against Dunn in the latter game’s first frame, but nothing came of it. From there through the fifth, Dunn allowed only three Orioles to reach, surrendering Galvis’ home run to the flagcourt, a DJ Stewart single later in the inning, and hitting Trey Mancini to lead off the fourth. He followed the Mancini hit-by-pitch by striking out the side.