Orioles beat Mariners, 7-6, on walk-off single by Ramón Urías for first home win of season

The first two Orioles batters in the bottom of the seventh, the final inning of regulation in doubleheaders, went quietly before Maikel Franco drew a two-out walk. The game seemed bound to join the first half of the doubleheader by going to extras when Ryan McKenna’s half swing led to a slow roller between first base and the pitcher’s mound, but Seattle pitcher Casey Sadler failed to pick up the ball clearly. After a wild pitch sent the runners to second and third, Urías followed with a single into center to score pinch-runner Rio Ruiz.