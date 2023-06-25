Anthony Santander’s homer and catch, Kyle Bradish’s stellar start lead Orioles past Mariners, 3-2, for series win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo slides to score on Anthony Bemboom's double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan) (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

A day after predicting Ryan McKenna’s stunning walk-off homer, Anthony Santander had his own home run fun Sunday.

Santander robbed a home run in right field in the first inning and clobbered a two-run blast in the third to propel the Orioles to a 3-2 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners.

The long ball continued Santander’s hot streak at the plate, as the switch-hitter has homered in five of Baltimore’s past six games to increase his season total to a team-leading 14. He wasn’t the only Oriole who maintained his recent strong performance, as starting pitcher Kyle Bradish turned in seven splendid innings of two-run ball to earn the win.

Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, left, congratulates right fielder Anthony Santander, who had just made a home run-saving catch, after the top of the first inning Sunday. (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

However, the winning run scored thanks to two players long removed from sustained big league success.

In the fifth inning, Jorge Mateo, who scored on Santander’s homer after reaching on a leadoff double, walked on six pitches, advanced to third on Anthony Bemboom’s bloop single down the right field line and scurried home after an error from Mariners second baseman José Caballero. Mateo has been in a debilitating slump the past eight weeks, while Bemboom’s hit was his first in the majors since May 2022.

Left-hander Danny Coulombe and closer Félix Bautista followed Bradish with scoreless innings. Coulombe retired the side in the eighth, and Bautista bounced back from his blown save Saturday by striking out the side for his 21st save

In the series opener, the Orioles lost 13-1 for their most-lopsided defeat of the year. But they bounced back with a 6-4 win in extra innings Saturday and a one-run victory Sunday against one of the teams that earned a wild-card spot over them last season. The Orioles (47-29) are 8-4 in rubber games and have won or tied 18 of their 25 series.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers a pitch Sunday (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

Around the horn

For the sixth time in 76 games this season, Adley Rutschman wasn’t in the Orioles’ starting lineup. Manager Brandon Hyde said before the game balancing the want to have Rutschman in every lineup and giving the backstop rest days is a “challenge.” “There’s only a handful of catchers in the big leagues where they’re also hitting 2 or 3 in the lineup and are a big part of your offense,” Hyde said. “You just try to pick spots. I feel like today he could use a break.”

Cedric Mullins, who made his return from the injured list Saturday as the Orioles’ designated hitter, was back in his office in center field Sunday. Mullins was originally slated to play center Saturday before the wet conditions caused Hyde to change his mind.

James McCann said his injured left ankle is “getting better” but said there isn’t a timetable for his return yet. The backup catcher was placed on the IL last weekend — his second stint this year — after spraining the ankle while sliding into first base.

Right-hander Mychal Givens (right shoulder inflammation) was reevaluated Sunday in Baltimore rather than pitching for the Norfolk Tides as originally scheduled. Hyde said Givens had some “discomfort” in his right shoulder that is a “low level of concern.” On his second IL stint this year, Givens has pitched just four innings this season after signing a $5 million contract with the Orioles this offseason.

Should Austin Hays be an All-Star? His teammates think so.



This story will be updated.

Reds at Orioles

Monday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM