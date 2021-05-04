Eighth-inning rally ensures Orioles don’t waste Dean Kremer’s best start in 5-3 win over Mariners

“I hope it boosts his confidence,” Hyde said. “For me, that was the most aggressive I’ve seen him pitch since his opening start against the Yankees last year, where there was presence on the mound, there was great tempo, poise, the whole package from an aggressiveness standpoint. He attacked their hitters, and he made them beat him and was in the strike zone. It was a huge step forward. Hopefully, he can build off of this.”