Orioles use ‘opener,’ homers off Mariners’ Félix Hernández for 5-3 victory

The term “opener," lexicon spread throughout baseball thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics’ practice of using a reliever for a game’s first one or two innings before a pitcher more often used as a starter handles the bulk of a game, had yet to apply to the Orioles’ methods this season. Although Karns was coined an opener, he was instead the first of a series of short-usage pitchers in a tried-and-true bullpen game, a trend that has occasionally repeated throughout the Orioles’ 2019 season.