Orioles’ Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle named finalists for MLBPA’s Players Choice Awards

Mullins, 27, was the Orioles’ Opening Day center fielder and leadoff hitter in 2019, but he quickly was demoted to Triple-A after appearing overmatched at the plate. His troubles continued at Norfolk, and he found himself in Double-A Bowie by midseason, ending the season there. After a productive 2020 campaign back with Baltimore, Mullins abandoned switch-hitting in the offseason and found immediate success batting exclusively left-handed. He was the Orioles’ All-Star representative, starting for the AL in center field, and finished the year as the organization’s first player to record 30 home runs and 30 steals in the same season.