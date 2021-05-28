As Orioles look to break losing streak, already-thin lineup dealt another blow with Trey Mancini injury scare

Hays suffered his first hamstring strain in the sweep-completing victory over the Red Sox. He wasn’t in the lineup his first game back on the active roster, then quickly entered as a defensive replacement when Santander suffered a left ankle sprain. Santander returned for the first game of what has thus far been a winless road trip, and with the Orioles unable to use a designated hitter at Nationals Park in Washington, Mountcastle, Mullins and Hays respectively were out of the lineup for a game each. Hays hasn’t played in the four games since, returning to the IL, while Mountcastle has been out of the lineup the past two nights after suffering a bruised left hand thanks to an inside pitch.