Brandon Hyde to return as Orioles manager in 2022; contract was extended over previous offseason

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Hyde will return as Orioles manager in 2022, a season in which many of the organization’s top prospects should begin matriculating to the majors, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.
Hyde’s contract was extended into 2022 this past offseason, the source said. Hyde entered Wednesday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies with a record of 127-246, though he inherited a team that lost a franchise-record 115 games in 2018.
Mike Elias, who in one of his first acts as Baltimore’s executive vice president and general manager selected Hyde as manager, declined comment on Hyde’s contract status Wednesday evening, as he has done in the past. He said recently and throughout the Orioles’ rebuilding process that Hyde won’t be judged on the major league club’s win-loss record.
The Athletic was the first to report the news.
This article will be updated.