Once a top prospect, Maikel Franco hopeful to provide Orioles with best version of himself

“The team gave me an opportunity to play, to show my talent,” Franco said. “At the end of the day, that’s what I’m looking for. Try to come and try to play most of the games that I can, and I know this team can give me the opportunity to do that, so that’s the first priority. I know the Orioles are going to be really good to me, so I took the opportunity and just do everything that I can do to help my team win and show a lot of energy, show a lot of patience, and play the game the right way.