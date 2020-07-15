Two years later, Orioles prospects acquired in Manny Machado trade have progress stalled by shutdown

Diaz might ultimately be the type of player who doesn’t realize his true potential until he gets to the majors. It’s hard to imagine a return to Bowie, even if it’s for a major league camp like this, will bring out the best in him. Neither will the fact that, even though he’s a certainty to be protected from the Rule 5 draft this offseason, the team showed last year with Ryan Mountcastle that such players aren’t going to get September call-ups ahead of that addition.