After ‘learning year,’ players remaining from Orioles’ Manny Machado trade hoping to make major league impact in 2022

SARASOTA, Fla. — Thursday at Ed Smith Stadium, Dean Kremer threw live batting practice to Rylan Bannon as Yusniel Diaz took cuts one backfield over. All of the players who remain from the Orioles’ return for trading away Manny Machado stood yards away from one another under the Florida sun.

Baltimore’s package from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the superstar infielder included two other young players no longer with the organization, but the three still around from that July 2018 deal have struggled to carve out a place with the Orioles, who begin three weeks of spring exhibitions Friday.

Diaz, 25, ranked as Baltimore’s top prospect after the trade, but injuries and performance have dropped him to the back end of lists. Bannon, 25, also had trouble in 2021 staying healthy and playing well when he was. Kremer, 26, is the only one to have reached the majors, but he ended the season with Bannon and Diaz in Triple-A after struggling with Baltimore.

But each enters the year with the opportunity to make an impression on the Orioles and, by virtue of all being on the 40-man roster, break camp with them.

“I need to come out and perform,” Bannon said. “That’s it. The position I’m in right now, I need to show them something and take advantage of every opportunity I get this year. Coming into camp, I’m in good physical shape, and I’m ready to get after it.”

Bannon plays second and third base, the latter an area in which the Orioles are particularly light on major league depth. Kremer is part of a large group of starting pitchers who got major league time last year competing for a spot in the back of the Orioles’ rotation.

Diaz’s path to playing time is more difficult, with Baltimore’s outfield largely settled and a series of minor leaguers coming up behind him. Several of them have already bypassed him on lists of the Orioles’ top prospects.

“When I was with the Dodgers, I was ranked No. 4, so I never had those expectations as big on me,” Diaz said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “Obviously, when I got here, I was No. 1, so there’s a lot of nerves going into that and whatnot, but now I feel a lot more comfortable. I feel a lot more ready and excited for this upcoming season.”

Kremer opened the season in the Orioles’ rotation, but after a June outing against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he was unable to complete the first inning, Baltimore demoted him, and he made only one more start for them. With Triple-A Norfolk, he was teammates with Bannon and Diaz, who were both going through their own struggles. Diaz’s history of lower-body injuries again flared up, and he was unable to counter it when on the field, hitting .157/.225/.251 with a 33% strikeout rate for Norfolk. He said multiple times Friday his goal for the spring and season is “staying healthy,” hoping to do “everything I can to possibly make the major league roster.”

“It was my worst season up to date, and it was difficult, but all I can do is learn from my mistakes and learn from my errors,” Diaz said. “Looking forward to the best season I can possibly have.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde noted how impressive Diaz was in what was both of their first spring training with Baltimore in 2019, playing all three outfield spots and routinely hitting line drives. Health has been Diaz’s primary problem since.

“He’s shown flashes of being a really good outfielder,” Hyde said. “I’m hoping that he can rebound and stay healthy throughout this camp. I’m gonna try to get him as many at-bats as possible, showcase what he can do, but he’s a guy with a ton of ability. Just now he needs to stay on the field and make some adjustments, and hopefully, he’ll be ready for the big leagues at some point.”

Bannon missed most of June with an oblique tear then dealt with a shoulder problem. While battling the latter issue in August, he had perhaps the best stretch of any Orioles minor leaguer, batting .417/.500/1.278 with 10 home runs in a 10-game span. But beyond that stretch, he slashed .142/.268/.241.

“It’s baseball, you get hot,” Bannon said. “There’s highs and lows, and I think that was definitely a high time for me, so I just rode that out for a while. That was one of the most incredible things I’ve done on a baseball field before, so that was fun. Definitely a highlight of my year and definitely hope to find some of those this year.”

He might need to. Many of the Orioles’ top infield prospects got time last season at Double-A Bowie and could push for the majors as soon as this season. This spring could represent Bannon’s last chance to make an impression before he’s buried on the depth chart.

“It’s no secret, it was a little bit of a disappointing year for me,” Bannon said. “But I came out strong at the end. I overcame a lot of things.

“Looking back at the year, I think it was a good learning year for me. I learned a lot about myself.”

Both Bannon and Diaz said they focused on their bodies this offseason. Bannon worked on gaining strength and improving his nutrition while honing his swing. Diaz said he added muscle mass and improved his agility through running. Although he would love to have eaten the steak, rice and plantains he typically enjoys in his native Cuba, Diaz said he largely ate salad and leaner meats to improve his flexibility to avoid further injuries.

Kremer said his adjustments were primarily mental. His time in the majors, where he posted a 7.55 ERA in 2021, showed him he has the ability to succeed there with the right mindset. Diaz and Bannon also spoke of the mental gains they’ve made since joining the organization, especially in the wake of overcoming injuries.

Nearly four years after the Orioles traded away the face of their franchise, the organization is still waiting to reap the benefits. 2022 could be the year they finally do so, if the players involved capitalize on their opportunities.

“Hopefully, we get to make it to the bigs together,” Diaz said, “and impact the Orioles in a positive way.”