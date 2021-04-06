Orioles Rule 5 pick Mac Sceroler shines in major league debut: ‘I can compete here’

“When a guy’s making their debut or going to a stadium for the first time, both those guys, Fenway this last series where Wells makes his debut and Sceroler tonight in Yankee Stadium, it’s a really special feeling,” Hyde said. “I’m sure their hearts are beating super fast. Neither of these guys have pitched above Double-A, so to go into Fenway and Yankee Stadium — spring training is one thing, but the [regular] season in Major League Baseball is a completely different animal. I’ve been impressed with both those guys, the way they’ve come in and thrown strikes.”