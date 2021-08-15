The Orioles shouldn’t be this bad. No amount of progress with their farm system makes it acceptable. | ANALYSIS

Hired by executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias for his player development background and shared vision for this Orioles rebuild ahead of the 2019 season, Hyde has held that tune from Day One when it comes to the gap this team still needs to close before they start competing at a respectable level, let alone winning. The priorities have been elsewhere for much of that span, and the Orioles moving to the top of FanGraphs’ farm system rankings this week is a sign that at least part of this rebuild is on track.