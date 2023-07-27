Orioles lose second in row to Phillies, 6-4, as Kyle Bradish can’t hold lead built by Adley Rutschman’s 3-run homer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, left, comes in to score as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — When Adley Rutschman hit a three-run home run in the third inning to put the Orioles up 3-0, there wasn’t a starting pitcher on the team more capable of holding the lead than Kyle Bradish.

Over his previous 10 starts, Bradish had a 2.25 ERA, managing to hold opposing teams to fewer than three runs in each of his past seven outings and not allowing more than three since May 23.

Advertisement

But Bradish wasn’t himself Wednesday, struggling with his command and to generate swings and misses, as the Philadelphia Phillies came back to beat the visiting Orioles, 6-4, and hand the American League’s best team a series loss.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish gave up five runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three. Over his previous 10 starts, he had a 2.25 ERA. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Advertisement

The right-hander was far from bad, as he covered 6 2/3 innings, but he gave up five runs — his second most in a start this season — and surrendered both leads his offense gave him. After Rutschman’s right-on-left blast off Ranger Suárez, the Orioles’ only other run came on an RBI single from leadoff hitter Austin Hays in the seventh.

With two outs in the seventh, Philadelphia No. 9 hitter Edmundo Sosa hit a solo home run on an 0-2 pitch from Bradish for the winning run. The Phillies tacked on an insurance run they wouldn’t need off reliever Cionel Pérez later that inning on an RBI single from Bryce Harper.

Baltimore is 62-40 and 1 1/2 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays atop the AL East.

The trade deadline is under a week away. @jcalvinmeyer, @CJDoon and I broke down what we think the Orioles still need to do and the price they should be willing to pay to achieve it. https://t.co/0wsw38rLov — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 26, 2023

Around the horn

Gunnar Henderson didn’t play Wednesday after leaving Tuesday night’s game late with lower back discomfort. He said before Wednesday’s contest that he’s “feeling a lot better” and hopes to play in Friday’s series opener against the New York Yankees. He said the discomfort is similar to what he experienced in early June when he missed two games.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins ran Wednesday for the first time since suffering a right groin strain July 19. The stint on the 10-day injured list is his second this season with the groin injury. He’s been hitting and throwing without pain, but manager Brandon Hyde said running is the biggest hurdle for Mullins. Both injuries occurred while he was running. “He’s making good progress,” Hyde said. “He’s getting a little bit better every day. I don’t have a timetable on him. It’s going to be really up to him and how he responds to running and doing some cutting and agility stuff. Hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Three of the Orioles’ starting pitchers — Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer and Grayson Rodriguez — are within 20 innings of their career highs for most in an individual season at any level. Hyde said the Orioles are considering skipping starts to manage the increased workloads but added that the club isn’t “in that spot” as it continues to play close games and relying on the bullpen. “We are monitoring very closely everybody,” Hyde said. “Some of these guys will get into uncharted territory a little bit innings-wise. That’s part of the game, too. That’s part of being a major league player.”

Corner infielder/outfielder Josh Lester, who was designated for assignment last week, cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.

This story will be updated.