Judge upholds arbitration ruling that Orioles owe Nationals $296.8 million in MASN TV rights dispute

The Orioles lost the latest round in the long-running MASN television rights dispute Thursday when a New York judge upheld a second arbitration ruling ordering the network to pay the Washington Nationals $296.8 million in additional rights fees for the 2012 to 2016 seasons.
The Associated Press reported that judge Joel M. Cohen refused an Orioles request to reject the award based on a similar conflict-of-interest basis that led to the original award being overturned.
The new arbitration award is almost identical to the one that was thrown out and sent back to a new Major League Baseball arbitration panel. MASN is expected to exercise the “reserve appeal” included in the original court ruling to send the case to the New York Court of Appeals.
According to a person with knowledge of the case, the Orioles retained a right to appeal, but could not exercise it until the second arbitration process was complete.
The dispute appears to be far from over and the outcome hard to predict, but it’s certain to re-stoke paranoia among Baltimore sports fans that the team might be sold or moved.
Public angst bubbled up last week when a unverified report surfaced that the club was deep in talks to sell the franchise or move it to Nashville, Tennessee.
Though a high-ranking club official characterized talk of a potential sale as “rank speculation” and renewed rumors about Nashville as “nonsense,” it doesn’t take much to keep the rumor mill churning in a town that has never gotten over the snowy night in 1984 when the beloved Colts skipped town and relocated to Indianapolis.
There is no reason to believe an unfavorable ruling in the MASN dispute would send the Orioles packing. Any move or sale would have to be approved by Major League Baseball, which is highly unlikely to allow the Orioles to jump to potential expansion cities.
The Orioles have long contended that the $197.5 million MASN paid over that period was consistent with the formula for determining the rights fee contained in the original contract agreed to by both clubs and Major League Baseball in 2005.
The complicated deal awarded a much larger percentage of the MASN profits to the Orioles in exchange for the franchise to drop its territorial claim to the Washington market and allow MLB to relocate the Montreal Expos to the nation’s capital.
The Orioles got a much larger percentage of the MASN profits after an agreed-upon equal division of rights fees because studies showed that the arrival of the Nationals would have a significant impact on Orioles attendance and revenue.
The Orioles and lawyers handling the case did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.
The ruling did not come as a surprise. The Baltimore Sun reported in May that the arbitration had made its decision in favor of the Nationals, but the ruling had been sealed until Thursday.
The Orioles have insisted that the enlarged rights payment demanded by the Nationals — which would also have to be paid to the Orioles — would dramatically slash MASN profits, which are distributed to both teams on a percentage basis agreed upon in the original contract.
MASN lawyers told the court after the initial arbitration ruling that the amount granted to the Nationals would leave the network with “economically unsustainable 5 percent profit margin.”