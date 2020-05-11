‘Go Play in The Yard’: Little Richard once lent his voice to an award-winning Orioles advertisement

On Sunday, the Orioles released a video of the advertisement, which features sped-up footage of players, fans and vendors at Camden Yards, on their YouTube channel and Twitter account. The song served as a theme song for the 1993 team that featured Cal Ripken Jr., Mike Mussina, Harold Baines and Brady Anderson, and was managed by Johnny Oates. The Orioles, playing in their second season at Camden Yards, went 85-77 that season, third in the American League East, and set a franchise attendance record of 3,644,965. Their average of 45,000 fans per home game ranked fourth in baseball.