Orioles agree to extend lease at Camden Yards through 2023 as talks continue on long-term commitment

The Orioles have agreed to extend their lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority to remain at Camden Yards at Oriole Park through 2023, a commitment both parties characterize as a placeholder while they continue to negotiate a deal to keep the team at the stadium —and in Baltimore — for the long term.
The current lease expires at the end of 2021, although the Orioles have long had the option to extend it for five years. The stadium authority said Monday that the parties agreed to extend the current agreement for two years through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023. The arrangement must still be approved by the state Board of Public Works.
“The Baltimore Orioles have stated publicly that they remain committed to Baltimore and to Maryland,” said Thomas Kelso, chairman of the stadium authority, which is the landlord for the Orioles and Ravens on behalf of the state.
“The MSA and the Orioles are currently discussing terms of a new lease and capital reinvestment that would keep the team playing in an upgraded Oriole Park at Camden Yards that would offer increased economic benefits from both baseball and year-round, non-baseball uses.”
The effort to renew the franchise’s commitment to Baltimore is significant because it comes during a period of uncertainty over the club’s future ownership. Peter Angelos, 91, continues to hold a majority of the limited partnership that owns the Orioles, but he has been in ill health for years. The Baltimore Sun reported that Major League Baseball team owners voted privately last year to approve John Angelos, his son, as “control person” for the club, meaning he succeeded his father as the executive responsible for the team.
The Orioles and the MSA confirmed last June that they were seeking a new lease deal that could open the ballpark to more year-round uses. Both parties said they needed additional time because the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic made it an unfavorable time to approach the General Assembly about state funding.
The negotiations have been complex. The club has spoken publicly about its hopes of capitalizing on the stadium’s popularity by using it increasingly for non-baseball activities such as music or other non-baseball activities. That could involve new venues such as bars, restaurants—possibly even a sports betting room—in the stadium area. But officials from the club and the state say no such plans have been finalized, and that it was too soon to publicly discuss modifications to the stadium itself that are expected to be part of lease negotiations.
