Orioles agree to extend lease at Camden Yards through 2023 as talks continue on long-term commitment

The negotiations have been complex. The club has spoken publicly about its hopes of capitalizing on the stadium’s popularity by using it increasingly for non-baseball activities such as music or other non-baseball activities. That could involve new venues such as bars, restaurants—possibly even a sports betting room—in the stadium area. But officials from the club and the state say no such plans have been finalized, and that it was too soon to publicly discuss modifications to the stadium itself that are expected to be part of lease negotiations.