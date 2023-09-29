State announces non-binding ‘memorandum of understanding’ with Orioles, but not a lease

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles and representatives of Gov. Wes Moore said Friday that they have reached agreement on a “memorandum of understanding” — but not a lease — to keep the Orioles committed to Camden Yard for 30 years.

Under the memorandum, the Orioles would cease paying rent to the state for Camden Yards but would assume responsibility for stadium operations and management.

The memorandum, which calls for a 30-year commitment, is not a legally binding document.

Senior administration officials and Orioles officials did not rule out the possibility that a short-term lease — perhaps a year or two — would be needed if no lease deal is reached by Dec. 31.

The details, in a briefing with reporters, followed an announcement to fans during Thursday night’s Orioles game about a lease agreement.

“Earlier today, the Orioles, Governor Wes Moore and the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Stadium Authority agreed to a deal that will keep the Orioles in Baltimore and at Camden Yards for at least the next 30 years!!” the announcement said.

Moore and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos were then shown together on the video board.

The Orioles lease was originally to expire at the end of 2021. In February of that year, the stadium authority and the club agreed on a two-year extension to expire at the end of this year.

On Jan. 31 of this year, Angelos floated an alternative proposal to Moore for another two-year lease extension. But the stadium authority balked at the request “because nobody understood why we couldn’t get a lease done in the remaining months before Dec. 31,” former stadium authority Tom Kelso said in an interview.

