What can the rebuilding Orioles try to emulate from the four remaining playoff teams?

In unlocking the best in every player’s swing, the Dodgers have been able to help set the model for hitting development the way the Astros and other clubs have for pitching. With both a massive group of young major league hitting talent already trying to find its way in Baltimore and two years of drafts and trades worth of college hitters set to begin their climbs through the minors next spring, bringing those players along and getting every bit of talent out of them will be paramount.