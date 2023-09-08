Orioles select veteran starter Kyle Gibson as team nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles named Kyle Gibson as their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, an annual honor that recognizes players for their philanthropic efforts. (Terrance Williams/AP)

The Orioles signed Kyle Gibson to supply a veteran presence to their rotation and clubhouse. But his impact in Baltimore has gone beyond the team.

On Friday, the Orioles named Gibson as their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, an annual honor that recognizes players for their philanthropic efforts. Gibson, a 35-year-old starting pitcher in his first year with Baltimore, has been nominated twice previously.

Gibson is the vice president of Big League Impact, a nonprofit that helps MLB players make an impact on causes that are important to them. As part of his nomination, MLB will make a $7,500 donation to Big League Impact.

This season, Gibson launched an #ALLWIN campaign. Each of the right-hander’s strikeouts have prompted a donation to the Maryland Food Bank, totaling about $14,000 thus far. When the Orioles win, Gibson donates to the House of Ruth Maryland, supporting women escaping domestic violence. Teammates Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Tyler Wells have joined the campaign, with their efforts resulting in more than $35,000 in donations.

Last month, Gibson hosted two events benefiting Baltimore. “Swinging For Impact” allowed fans to play Topgolf with Orioles players while supporting City of Refuge Baltimore, which helps families and individuals in crisis. He also launched a fantasy football league in which fans could donate to play alongside the Orioles, with donations going to Help One Now.

During his 10-year career, Gibson has raised about $500,000 for the communities he’s played in, with Gibson being a member of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies before signing a one-year contract with Baltimore. The Orioles will recognize Gibson with an on-field ceremony Sept. 15.

The league’s winner of the Roberto Clemente Award among the 30 team nominees will be announced during the World Series, with a portion of the process being a fan vote at mlb.com/community/roberto-clemente-award.

Eric Davis was the most recent Oriole to win league honor in 1997.

This story will be updated.