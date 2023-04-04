Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish exits game vs. Rangers in 2nd inning after taking line drive to right leg

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) rounds second base while running out his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish exited Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers early after taking a line drive off his right leg.

Bradish left his 2023 debut after a 104 mph line drive from Rangers catcher Jonah Heim appeared to strike Bradish on his lower right leg.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old right-hander attempted to walk it off as manager Brandon Hyde and head athletic trainer Brian Ebel visited the mound. But Bradish was quickly pulled after throwing one warmup pitch and limped off the field.

Oof, Kyle Bradish just took a 104 MPH shot to the foot and is out of the game pic.twitter.com/essiJPetxp — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) April 4, 2023

Bradish retired the side in order in the first inning, averaging 96 mph on his fastball and striking out two batters on his slider. He allowed an infield single and a walk in the second before the comebacker, which resulted in an out after the ball ricocheted to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

Advertisement

Left-hander Danny Coulombe, whom the Orioles acquired from the Minnesota Twins last week, relieved Bradish and struck out Rangers designated hitter Brad Miller to end the inning. Bradish ended his first start of the season with no runs and one hit allowed in 1 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out two.

This story will be updated.