Orioles ace Kyle Bradish, one of MLB’s best pitchers, will start Game 1 of ALDS vs. Rangers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anthony Santander is greeted during opening ceremonies as the Orioles return to Baltimore for their home opener. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Kyle Bradish was acquired by the Orioles as part of a haul of minor leaguers the Los Angeles Angels traded to Baltimore for starting pitcher Dylan Bundy in 2019. He made his major league debut in 2022, blossomed into the Orioles’ ace in 2023 and now, the 27-year-old will toe the mound for Orioles’ first postseason game since 2016.

The Orioles will face the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Camden Yards and it will be Bradish, as anticipated, who will get the start, manager Brandon Hyde said Friday. Rookie Grayson Rodriguez will start Game 2.

Advertisement

Bradish bounced back from a foot injury in April to post one of the best seasons by an Orioles pitcher in decades. He finished with a 12-7 record and a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts spanning 168 2/3 innings, becoming the first qualified Orioles pitcher to post a sub-3.00 ERA season since Mike Mussina did so in 1992.

The right-hander was one of only five MLB pitchers this season to have an ERA lower than 3.00. Over his past 22 starts, he notched a miniscule 2.40 ERA.

Advertisement

“I feel locked in,” Bradish said after a late September start. “I’ve kind of felt that way all year.”

He’ll face one of the American League’s deepest lineups in Texas, which swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card series to earn a trip to Baltimore.

Bradish has faced the Rangers three times in his two-year career. Last August, he allowed one run in a five-inning outing, and in his first start this year, he pitched 1 2/3 innings (not allowing a run) before a line drive off his foot forced him out of the game and stalled the start of this season. He returned two weeks later and later faced the Rangers on May 28, allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings.

This story may be updated.