The Korean Baseball Organization will be televised live on ESPN. Look out for these former Orioles.

Wilson debuted with the Orioles in 2015 and had a 3.50 ERA in nine appearances, then earned a spot in the rotation out of spring training in 2016. He ended that year with a 5.27 ERA, was in and out of the rotation, and shuffled between Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk. Wilson failed to establish himself in 2017 amid more roster shuffling and pitched in nine big league games before he was outrighted off the roster late in the season.