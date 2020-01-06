“We decided to go with a second team to best allocate our resources in our budget,” he said. “Our pool was pretty hefty, and most of the players in the class were gone. So the best way we thought we could allocate and do the best we can with what was available was trying to sign basically a whole second team, which is what we did. We feel good about some of the players we added. Some of them will be in Sarasota this year in the Gulf Coast League, and we’re hoping to score some prospects from that class.”