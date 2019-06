The Orioles kicked off the season with a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards. Nelson Cruz hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh, and four relief pitchers combined to pitch four scoreless innings. But then the club lost four straight games and struggled for much of the first two months, entering June with a 27-27 record.

As spring training started in February, the Orioles made two big free-agent signings -- right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez and outfielder Nelson Cruz, pictured. The move to add Cruz paid off as he was named Most Valuable Oriole in the final homestand. But Jimenez struggled to a 6-9 record with a 4.85 ERA and lost his spot in the rotation in August.

On the way to the Orioles' first American League East division title since 1997, there were several highlights (and lowlights). Here is a look at some of the key moments as the club gained its second playoff berth in the last three seasons. -- Dean Jones Jr., The Baltimore Sun