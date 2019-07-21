Orioles designate struggling center fielder Keon Broxton for assignment

The Orioles ended their efforts to get center fielder Keon Broxton’s bat going Sunday, designating the standout defender for assignment and recalling right-handed reliever Branden Kline from Triple-A Norfolk.
Broxton, 29, hit .204/.261/.350 with 49 strikeouts across 112 plate appearances in 37 games with Baltimore. His home run Friday was his fourth with the organization but first since June 4. He ranks among the best defensive outfielders in baseball, leading all players in Statcast’s actual catch percentage while ranking in the top 10 in outs above average and catch percentage added.
The Orioles have seven days to trade Broxton, place him on waivers or release him. Although manager Brandon Hyde has expressed hope previously designated players would clear waivers and remain in the organization, he found such a result unlikely with Broxton, noting his defense and speed could benefit a playoff contender.
“Hate to see Keon go,” Hyde said. “Obviously, he was such a weapon defensively and on the bases. I’m sure he’ll get picked up by somebody, especially somebody that needs outfield defense and baserunning for the postseason. Wish Keon the best.”
Broxton’s departure leaves leaves Stevie Wilkerson and Anthony Santander as the Orioles’ options in center; the pair entered this year with a combined zero innings in center in their minor and major league careers.
With the Orioles, Broxton was receiving his first extended playing opportunity since 2017, when he posted a 20-20 season with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee added outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain the next offseason, so Broxron played only 51 games in 2018 and was traded to the New York Mets in January. He went without a homer in 34 games there, slashing .143/.208/.163, before they designated him for assignment. The Orioles acquired Broxton for international bonus pool slots May 22.
He homered three times in his first nine games with Baltimore, slugging .594. He then struck out in 36 of his next 71 at-bats as an Oriole.
“He swung the bat good in Colorado when he first got to us and just had a tough time getting going,” Hyde said. “I can’t put my finger on it. [Maybe] he put too much pressure on himself or what it may be. Just wasn’t happening offensively. Hoping he gets another opportunity somewhere and takes advantage of it.”
The Orioles’ 2019 message has been one of opportunities, and if players have capitalized, more have come. Outside of his strong start, Broxton never took advantage of his time with the Orioles, and now Kline will get another chance to show he belongs. The 27-year-old Frederick native has a 6.75 ERA in 20 appearances.
“It’s just opportunity, and as a young player, that’s all you really can ask for,” he said. “We’re in a good situation where we’re getting an opportunity to showcase what we can do. Obviously, if we’re doing well, we’re gonna stay up here, but if not, we know that we need to go down there and work on some things.”
Wilkerson full of one-liners on second pitching appearance
As a utility man who owns 10 gloves, Wilkerson used none of them Saturday when he took the mound for the second time in eight games.
Borrowing a pitcher’s mitt from one of his teammates, Wilkerson gave up a run in the last two innings of a 17-6 blowout to the Boston Red Sox. He did not throw a pitch over 60 mph and was full of quips about the outing Sunday.
“It’s never a situation you want to be in, but at this point, it’s kind of a running joke,” Wilkerson said. “I think I threw [11] pitches that [eighth] inning, so I told [Hyde] I got another one in me if he needs it.
“It wasn’t like I was out there blowing it out, you know? I was just floating them in there. I probably could’ve thrown for a while if I needed to.”
Statcast’s tracking system recorded all of his pitches as curveballs and sliders, including the 55 mph pitch Boston’s Sandy Leon homered on to ruin Wilkerson’s perfect ERA.
“Didn’t quite finish it,” Wilkerson said, adding “We’ll go with an eephus” when asked what he was actually throwing.
Better yet was his response when asked what kind of signs catcher Chance Sisco puts down in that situation.
“I don’t even know if I’m looking at him,” Wilkerson said. “He just throws down some dummy signs, and I just throw the same thing every time.
“We’re on the same page, I think.”