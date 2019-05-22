Orioles acquire outfielder Keon Broxton from Mets, claim reliever Chandler Shepherd from Cubs

The Orioles on Wednesday acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the New York Mets for international bonus pool slots, and added right-hander Chandler Shepherd off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, assigning the latter to Triple-A Norfolk.

Broxton, who was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, could immediately add another center field option for the Orioles with utility man Stevie Wilkerson playing the bulk of the time there as Joey Rickard has been recently marginalized.

The 29-year-old Broxton played a bit role on the Mets in 2019, batting .143 with a .371 OPS in his first season with the club. He was an everyday player and hit 20 home runs with 21 steals and a .220/.299/.420 batting line in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers, but was pushed out of their outfield mix the following season when they added Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich to the fold.

Shepherd, a longtime Red Sox farmhand, spent the last three seasons at Triple-A Pawtucket, mostly in the starting rotation. He was designated for assignment last week and claimed by the Cubs, who tried to pass him through waivers but didn't get him past the Orioles.

While he made 25 starts with a 3.89 ERA last year in his first season as a starter, Shepherd allowed 11 home runs in eight appearances this year to balloon his ERA to 10.01.

To clear the space on the 40-man roster, the Orioles transferred starter Alex Cobb (back) to the 60-day injured list and designated right-hander Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Manager Brandon Hyde said Cobb’s rehab was “open-ended” as he tries to get healthy in Sarasota.

This story will be updated.

