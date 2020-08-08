Orioles call up left-handed pitching prospect Keegan Akin

That year, Akin had a 3.27 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 137⅔ innings in 25 starts for Double-A Bowie. Because he wasn’t yet on the 40-man roster, he spent all of 2019 at Triple-A Norfolk working on confidently throwing his slider and changeup in any count to complement his “invisball” fastball that hitters have a hard time picking up.