Orioles call up left-handed pitching prospect Keegan Akin

Left-handed pitching prospect Keegan Akin was called up from the secondary camp by the Orioles on Saturday, and his pending debut will mark the first time a prospect has played a part in their shortened 2020 season.
Akin, who was the team’s No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America entering this season, spent the entire 2019 season at Triple-A Norfolk and was in spring training with the major league team this year.
The Orioles possibly need a starter on Sunday in their series finale against the Washington Nationals as John Means remains on the bereavement list as he and his family mourn the loss of his father.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that that start could be a bullpen game, but Akin could fill that rotation void instead.
Akin, a second-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2016, climbed quickly through a minor league career highlighted by sharing the Orioles’ Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year award with fellow left-hander Alex Wells in 2018.
That year, Akin had a 3.27 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 137⅔ innings in 25 starts for Double-A Bowie. Because he wasn’t yet on the 40-man roster, he spent all of 2019 at Triple-A Norfolk working on confidently throwing his slider and changeup in any count to complement his “invisball” fastball that hitters have a hard time picking up.
Improving his pitch mix and refining his command have been Akin’s charges from the new pitching coaches in the organization, and he was at the secondary camp at Bowie continuing to work on those things.
To make room on the 28-man roster, the Orioles optioned outfielder Cedric Mullins to the Bowie site.
