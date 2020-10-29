Orioles’ upcoming decision on José Iglesias’ option could set tone for whole offseason

If the Orioles decide Iglesias isn’t worth $3 million, they could come to the same conclusion with the $2 million or so that fan favorite Hanser Alberto might earn through the arbitration process. Pedro Severino’s .921 OPS on Sept. 8 was the best among major league catchers, but he plummeted in the season’s final weeks to end the year at .710. Right-hander Shawn Armstrong’s 1.80 ERA was a large improvement on the 5.13 mark he posted in his first year with Baltimore, but in 12 of his 14 appearances, he entered either before the seventh inning or with the Orioles trailing, and the organization could decide to funnel those outings to cheaper alternatives. Renato Núñez has been their best power hitter in the early stages of this rebuild, but they have several alternatives at first base and designated hitter.