Q&A: Jordan Lyles on why he signed with the Orioles, waiting out MLB’s lockout and the myth of late movement

Jordan Lyles had among the most unique cases of limbo of any player during the Major League Baseball lockout.

Lyles, a 31-year-old right-hander, agreed to a deal with the Orioles on the cusp of the work stoppage, but because he was unable to undergo the necessary physical to complete the deal, he waited out the lockout’s 99 days and then some. Eventually, his contract — a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $7 million that could reach $17 million if a club option for 2023 is picked up — became official, marking by far the highest dollar amount executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has given out in his 3 ½-year tenure.

Advertisement

Friday, Lyles will make his first Grapefruit League start, preparing for a season in which he will be by far the most experienced member of the Orioles’ pitching staff, given his 11 years in the majors. He led baseball in home runs allowed in 2021 but was one of only 22 pitchers to reach 180 innings. In September, he seemingly discovered an effective pitch mix to build on.

“One arb case isn’t bigger than the other," Trey Mancini said.



As bad as the optics are of the Orioles heading to hearings with two of their most significant players, it's a normal part of what Mike Elias called the "mind-numbing" process of arbitration. https://t.co/a844fN58xb — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) March 24, 2022

Earlier this week, Lyles talked with The Baltimore Sun about what led him to the Orioles, the experience of waiting out the lockout and his dive into the game’s analytical aspects.

Advertisement

Editor’s note: Questions and answers were edited for brevity and clarity.

What brought you to the Orioles?

Probably to start off, the strong interest from Mike. Initially, at the start of the offseason and then alongside a handful other teams that reached out, he was one of the more consistent ones, and then the day prior to the lockout, they came on really, really strong, and their interest level rose some more, and we were able to settle on some numbers, and that’s why I’m here.

What was it like having to wait through the lockout for your deal to become official? Were there any nerves or weirdness about that?

It was more weird than anything. On that front, it’s more weird because I didn’t have a single phone call or text with anyone in the organization. It was a little limbo there, but that was the biggest strange issue. Going over throwing programs with the pitching coaches, I wasn’t able to talk to them. But other than that, I’ve never really had any setbacks physical wise, injury wise, definitely not in the offseason, so I wasn’t necessarily, like, trying to hold back so I could pass the physical to make it official. I did my normal routine, normal offseason business, and luckily, we got the CBA done and I was able to officially be an Oriole.

Now that you have been able to talk with the pitching coaches, what have been the focuses of those conversations?

It’s more just getting to know each other at this point. Smaller baseball conversations here and there. But that relationship will grow and those different on-the-field, on-the-mound topics will keep coming up more often, but as of right now, we’re kind of just getting to know each other. [Pitching coach and director of pitching Chris Holt], I just met, and then [assistant pitching coach] Darren Holmes, I was with in Colorado a little bit, so I knew him. But in regards to Holt, just getting to know each other right now. He’s got a lot on his plate with a lot of guys in this clubhouse, a lot of arms, so as this room condenses and us starting pitchers, our outings start to stretch out a little bit more, that’s when that dialogue will ramp up.

Personally then, what areas did you focus on the offseason? Obviously, you had a pretty strong September stretch last year. What kind of things are you looking to carryover from that? What are you looking to build on?

Advertisement

During the middle of the season last year, I implemented, created a new slider, more of a sweeping slider that profiled decently with my curveball, one going down, one going left. We had some success with that at the end of last year, that alongside with the two-seam — slider was going left, trying to make the fastball go right — just to give me a couple extra sequences I can use during the season. I think that benefited me the second half or so last year.

How did you go about tweaking that slider?

TrackMan. During the season, we will use it during bullpens, “Hey, this is what we’re trying to achieve numbers-wise. Here’s some different ideas how we can move in that direction to achieve these numbers.” And essentially, easier said than done, but, “You want to get as much horizontal [movement] as you can. Let’s make that happen. Let’s keep working on that.” Changed the grip a little bit this offseason, and I’m finding it’s more consistent, getting more consistently horizontal break, so that’s a good sign in itself, so looking forward to that being part of the arsenal this year.

You’ve been around through the sport’s transition into the use of TrackMan and analytical developments. What was your adoption of all that like, and how do you feel more in tune with that information now than maybe you were at first?

I embraced it. I would say two offseasons ago, the offseason before COVID, that’s when some numbers were put in front of me, and it was easier to access those numbers, your Rapsodos and TrackMans and stuff like that. My first seven or eight years, there wasn’t much, other than what the eye tells you. That’s the only thing you know. And most cases, you didn’t know if they’re really working or not because your eye can tell you something and then your mind can override that, say, “Hey, actually, that was a good pitch,” but no, it wasn’t. But to know on a sheet of paper or on an iPad, regardless of how you feel about it, it’s going to tell you what it actually does, and that’s refreshing. Then from that standpoint, from that point on, you can go achieve certain numbers or fish for certain numbers, try to enhance those numbers. I look at it as a challenge and say, “Hey, let’s try to develop or design a new pitch.”

What are the metrics you target, in terms of spin, break and so on? What kind of things are you really focusing on?

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. >

Mostly for the breaking balls, it’s movement, and then I think maybe what I’ve moved toward trying to enhance would be vertical approach angle, so how the ball is coming in at the plate. Not necessarily vertical movement. Vertical movement can start back on the mound, but having a greater what they call a VAA, a vertical approach angle, a lower steeper one with the four-seam would be really good, and then a big, high number for your breaking ball means there’s more room for the batter to swing and miss at the ball.

So is VAA an analytical concept related to the idea of late movement?

Years ago, I found out there’s no such thing as late movement. That’s just impossible. You can’t make a ball move late. That’s just what the eye perceives as late. So once that was brought to my attention, there’s no such thing, I kind of dug into why the eye tells you that and stuff like that. A lot of people will say someone has a big curveball. That’s not necessarily a good thing because the hitter can see it a little bit quicker. I’d rather have a hard, sharp one and then have the guy off-balance or a little bit fooled. There’s a lot of things that go into it.

Do you remember how you learned that, that late movement is a myth of sorts?

I was in [San Diego] Padres camp, probably ’17 or so. A good example at the time would be like when Bartolo [Colon] was still in the game. He had that big, frontdoor sinker and then [Corey] Kluber in his prime, that front hip that looked like it was really hard. It’s just that Kluber, his sinker, it doesn’t move as much and it’s just firmer, when Bartolo’s is slower and bigger. Doesn’t mean Kluber’s has late movement. It’s just velocity and all those other metrics that happen. Late movement is what you think moves late, but you can’t throw a ball, then it move closer to the plate later. That’s impossible.

You’ve joined an organization that’s going through a rebuilding process. How do you feel about the state of things?

Advertisement

I’m just excited to join the group. I haven’t spent any time in the AL East, so a lot of these guys are very new to me, and prior to the last two seasons with Texas, and then the COVID year, we didn’t see Baltimore, so I just want to get to know and watch these guys. Once things get ramped up, I’m eager to see. I know we have one of the better systems in baseball. I’m looking forward to letting that play out and watching that, and then most importantly, if anyone has anything, younger player-wise, to come up to me and just get a feel for me, and we’ll talk it out and hopefully one of us gets better after that conversation. I’ve seen a couple of guys throw, just playing catch next to them. Ball comes out a little different than most. Overall, just excited to see these young guys.