Orioles agree to deal with free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles shortly before players locked out by MLB

The veteran left-hander, who debuted at age 20 with the Houston Astros In 2011 after he was the 38th overall pick in the MLB draft in 2008, has pitched for seven teams with a career 5.21 ERA and 1.435 WHIP. His best spell came in 2019, when he was traded at the deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Milwaukee Brewers and had a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch.