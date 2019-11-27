The Orioles acquired Villar from the Milwuakee Brewers along with right-hander Luis Ortiz and minor league infielder Jean Carmona for second baseman Jonathan Schoop at the 2018 trade deadline. In a year and a half with Baltimore, Villar hit .270/.338/.438 with 32 home runs and 61 steals in 216 games. On Aug. 5, he hit for the cycle, the first time an Oriole had done so since 2009, and on Sept. 11, he hit the 6,106th home run of the 2019 season, setting a new record for Major League Baseball. Villar was one of five players to play in all 162 of their teams’ games.